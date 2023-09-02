X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XFOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

XFOR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $213.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $137,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,504 shares in the company, valued at $155,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $137,859.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,504 shares in the company, valued at $155,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,000.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 159,157 shares of company stock worth $197,678 over the last three months. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

