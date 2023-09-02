Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,603,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 129,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,749,000 after purchasing an additional 210,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

