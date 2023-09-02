Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Exelon stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exelon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,621,000 after buying an additional 5,139,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

