13,041 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $95,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,813,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 3,571.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 881,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 857,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

