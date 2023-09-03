19,719 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,878,000 after purchasing an additional 266,491 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 63,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 304,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

