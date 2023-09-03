5,365 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SONY opened at $85.26 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

