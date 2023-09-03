59,904 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,077,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

