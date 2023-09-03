Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $74.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.69 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $47,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.