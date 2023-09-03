AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.58

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 1935343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Get AES alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AES

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of AES by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,413,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 353,352 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 133,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of AES by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 195,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 92,581 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.