Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

