Amy E. Weaver Sells 16,275 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Salesforce stock opened at $221.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.48. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

