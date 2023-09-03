ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stake Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ArcBest by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ArcBest by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARCB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,922 shares of company stock worth $5,227,501. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.