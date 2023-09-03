Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 874,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

