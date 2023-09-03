Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $11.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $982.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $11.54.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

