Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sinclair by 27.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,348,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after buying an additional 293,446 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 737,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 17.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Sinclair Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $11.30 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $716.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

