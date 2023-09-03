Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 108.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $370,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR opened at $121.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.80. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

