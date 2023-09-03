Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $84.60 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.