Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.06 Million Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gogo were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gogo by 74.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 939,632 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 119,503 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 1,102.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 997,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Price Performance

GOGO opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.11. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gogo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

