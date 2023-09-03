Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 692,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $180,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,112.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 862,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $180,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,112.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,268 in the last 90 days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

