Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

