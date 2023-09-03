Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 51.62 and a quick ratio of 51.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.54. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In related news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

