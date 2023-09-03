Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $302,267.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081,431 shares of company stock worth $160,944,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

