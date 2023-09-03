Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMI opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 1.06. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

