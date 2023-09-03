Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Koppers were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 225.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Koppers by 17.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 86.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $115,273.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,359 shares of company stock worth $830,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Koppers Stock Up 4.2 %

KOP opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.