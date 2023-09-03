Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,384 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 7.01%. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

