Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,712 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

