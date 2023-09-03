Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,162 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.5% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 201,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gray Television by 16.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Gray Television by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 999,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 224,160 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Gray Television by 28.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 91.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Price Performance

GTN stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.