Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 588,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 169,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $22.27 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $864.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

