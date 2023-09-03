Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

