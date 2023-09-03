Barclays Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $43.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

NTNX has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

