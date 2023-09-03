Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 11979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.25).

Several research firms have commented on BKS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a report on Monday, June 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9,900.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as mdPlay, Analytics as a Service, and stream2Cloud products.

