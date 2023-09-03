Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after purchasing an additional 597,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after acquiring an additional 442,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,599,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 311,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

