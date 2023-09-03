Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $1,000.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $890.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.86.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $872.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $873.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $743.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.