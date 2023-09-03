Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 94.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.86.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $872.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $873.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

