Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $900.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.86.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $873.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

