Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $900.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.86.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $873.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.38. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The firm has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

