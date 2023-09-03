Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $950.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.86.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $873.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $743.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

