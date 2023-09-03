Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $990.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $900.00 to $990.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.86.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $872.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $873.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $743.38. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.