Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Caleres were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Caleres by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. Caleres’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $533,385. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

