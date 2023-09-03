California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TGI opened at $9.50 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TGI. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGI

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.