California State Teachers Retirement System Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after buying an additional 38,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,002,716.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

