California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 192 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USNA opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at $48,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $39,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,421 shares in the company, valued at $93,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,271 shares of company stock worth $924,282. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

