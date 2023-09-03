California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,027 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

CLNE opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $7.73.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.