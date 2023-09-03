ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $7.44 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 816,111 shares of company stock worth $7,091,477. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

