ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 173,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHPT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.9 %

CHPT stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

