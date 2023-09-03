Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Chico’s FAS from $9.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHS opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

