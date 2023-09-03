Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

NYSE CIEN opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

