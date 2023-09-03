Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of CIEN opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,010 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 912.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 1,811,301 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after buying an additional 1,566,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $66,942,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

