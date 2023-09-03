Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $67.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

CIEN stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $1,400,010 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 8.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,741,000 after acquiring an additional 294,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

