Citigroup Inc. Acquires 153,106 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 206.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

V.F. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

